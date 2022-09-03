The Second World War began on September 1, 1939. The German Third Reich, without any provocation and without any announcement, started the invasion of Poland. One of the first acts of the war was the bombing of the Polish ammunition depot on the Westerplatte peninsula. The fire on the Polish soldiers was opened by the battleship “Schleswig-Holstein”, which had first arrived in Gdansk for a seemingly peaceful visit.
See also Ukraine crisis. Italy: "Stop condemnation on the Donbass" And Draghi is still looking for dialogue