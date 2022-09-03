Home News From 0 to 24:00 on September 2, 6 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing
From 0 to 24:00 on September 2, 6 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing

From 0 to 24:00 on September 2, 6 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing. Among them, 5 cases in Yuzhong District were found in isolation control personnel; 1 case in Beibei District was converted from an asymptomatic infection to a confirmed case. There were no new local asymptomatic infections. 3 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (1 in Shapingba District, 2 in Banan District); 8 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (6 in Shapingba District, 1 in Jiulongpo District, and 1 in Nan’an District).

As of 24:00 on September 2, there were 129 local confirmed cases in Chongqing (52 in Shapingba District, 16 in Jiulongpo District, 5 in Bishan District, 5 in Kaizhou District, 8 in Banan District, and 4 in Nanan District. , 4 in Changshou District, 15 in Beibei District, and 20 in Yuzhong District), and there are 116 local asymptomatic infections (44 in Shapingba District, 11 in Jiulongpo District, 16 in Nan’an District, 8 in Beibei District, and 8 in Banan District. There were 3 cases in the district, 10 cases in the Changshou District, 13 cases in Yuzhong District, 2 cases in Dadukou District, 3 cases in Bishan District, 1 case in Dianjiang County, and 5 cases in Pengshui County).

From 0 to 24:00 on September 2, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Chongqing, and 1 new imported asymptomatic infection (Laos); 1 overseas imported confirmed case was cured and discharged (Singapore), and overseas imported asymptomatic cases were lifted. 2 cases of infected persons are under medical observation (1 case in Russia and 1 case in Hong Kong, China).

As of 24:00 on September 2, Chongqing has 1 imported confirmed case (Spain) and 7 imported asymptomatic infections (3 in Laos, 1 in Spain, and 3 in Hong Kong, China).

The basic situation of newly confirmed local cases in Chongqing on September 2 is as follows:

1. Yuzhong District

16 confirmed cases in Yuzhong District are close contacts of 5 asymptomatic infections in Yuzhong District. On September 2, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

17 confirmed cases in Yuzhong District are close contacts of 5 confirmed cases in Yuzhong District. On September 2, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

18 and 19 confirmed cases in Yuzhong District are close contacts of confirmed case 10 in Yuzhong District. On September 2, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with the expert group, all were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

20 confirmed cases in Yuzhong District are close contacts of 15 confirmed cases in Yuzhong District. On September 2, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

2. Beibei District

The confirmed case 15 in Beibei District is the asymptomatic infection 4 reported by Beibei District on August 26. On September 2, due to changes in the condition, after consultation with the expert group, it was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (common type).

