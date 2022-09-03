Home World Why did U.S. companies panic first when Biden ordered to “cut off supply” of advanced chips to China? | Biden | Artificial Intelligence_Sina News
Why did U.S. companies panic first when Biden ordered to “cut off supply” of advanced chips to China?

[Biden ordered to “cut off supply” of advanced chips to China, why did the US companies panic first?]Suppressing China and then escalating, this time focusing on artificial intelligence. A few days ago, the Biden administration issued the latest order to the two major US chip manufacturing giants Nvidia and AMD, asking them to stop exporting the most advanced chips for artificial intelligence to China. However, less than 24 hours after the relevant ban was exposed, Nvidia issued a new announcement on September 1, local time, saying that it had obtained the permission of the US government, and the implementation of the restrictions on sales would be delayed for at least 6-12 months. The “ban” was first issued and then “suspended”. This wave of operations by the United States has aroused great concern in the industry.

