Cruise ship hit by a freak wave remains stranded without power in the North Sea: towed to Germany, passengers saved

A rogue wave in the North Sea shattered the windows of the bridge of one cruise shipwhich he thus suffered a power outage and it stayed blocked for more than 24 hours about two hundred kilometers from the costa western part of the Denmark and about 330 kilometers from the east coast of Great Britain. They are on board 266 passengers and 131 crew members, and everyone is safe. The spokesperson confirmed the story Danish Relief Coordination Centrewhich towed the vessel to the German port of Bremerhaven on the afternoon of Friday 22 December.

The ship is called MS Maud and is owned by the Norwegian company Hurtigruten Group. It left Floroe, Norway, on Thursday morning and was due to arrive in Tilbury, UK, on ​​Friday. “This afternoonDecember 21, MS Maud reported a temporary loss of power after encountering a rogue wave,” the company said in a statement. “At the moment, the ship has confirmed that no serious injuries were reported to passengers or crew following the accident and that the condition of the vessel remains stable.”

The photo portrays the MS Maud ship and was taken from the website of the shipping company Hurtigruten Group

Previous Article

Fleeing Thais and ‘dangerous’ Palestinians: Israel imports labor from the global South. “But it does not guarantee them sufficient rights”

Share this: Facebook

X

