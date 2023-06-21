Crvena zvezda sold Petar Stanić to TSC | Sport

The talented footballer Petar Stanić will be one of the biggest summer additions for the team from Bačka Topola.

Football club Crvena zvezda sold the talented midfielder Petar Stanić, and the young player will remain in the Serbian Super League. In the coming days, he will sign a contract with TSC from Bačka Topola, a team that has already secured the autumn in European competitions.

That the transfer of the young midfielder will be completed became clear when he was not on the list of passengers for Zlatibor, where the red and white will do the first part of the preparations. The team from Bačka Topola will pay 200,000 euros for the guy who proved himself on loan at Spartak Subotica to the current champion of Serbia, while the red and whites will get 50 percent of the next transfer.

At one time, Stanić attracted the attention of Crvena Zvezda as the best player of the First League of Serbia and by far the best player of Železničar from Pancevo. Then Dejan Stanković wanted him very much at the Rajko Mitić Stadium, and the club officials fulfilled his wish and brought one of the most talented guys in Serbian football to the ranks of the current champion. However, too strong competition did not give him much space to play.



Stanić played 16 matches in the Zvezda jersey, with one goal and two assists, and then in the Spartak Subotica jersey, he was one of the most important players of the team that was fighting for survival. It was those games from the previous season that made Žarko Lazetić want him in the team from Backa Topola, which will happen after hard negotiations that lasted for days.

TSC’s first offer was rejected, but the club’s desire to strengthen before qualifying for the Champions League and securing the group stage of the Europa League was stronger. Petar Stanić is moving to Bačka Topola, where he will be one of the most important players of his new team.

