Crvena zvezda-Zadar live broadcast of the ABA playoffs Arena sport | Sport

20:23 Ramljak and Lakić answer to Zvezda! Marko Ramljak reached Fakunda Kampac in defense and blocked him attractively, and then the former student of Zvezda, Serbian basketball player Arijan Lakić scored from the guests’ counter for “minus 4”. Zvezda now leads 21:17.

20:16 Hasan Martin scores under the foul Zvezda’s center with an additional throw sets a calmer 17:11 for the favorite Source: MN PRESS

20:12 Nedović scores a three-pointer, Zvezda’s nervous start Nemanja Nedović scored from a distance for 14:11 in the 6th minute, after Marko Ramljak brought Zadar an equaliser, 11:11. The Croatian team beat Zvezda in “Pionir” last time and that lesson from the beginning of the season is surely a warning to the red and whites. Or it would have to be.

20:07 Mistakes at the beginning of the match Facundo Campaco “opened” the game with a three-pointer, Zvezda leads 7.6 after four minutes, but a very torn sequence is underway, in which both lost the ball with wrong passes. Of course, with great combativeness.

20:01 The winner of this series goes to… Crvena zvezda or Zadar is waiting for the winner of the series Budućnost – Mega in the semi-finals. In the first game, the Montenegrin club defeated the Belgraders in “Morača” convincingly, with a score of 94:77.

19:59 All Zvezda leaders are here! The team also includes Facundo Kampaco, Nemanja Nedović and Luka Vildoza. In the previous weeks and even months, it was usually not like that, but the impression is that the red and white defenders are now completely ready, as coach Duško Ivanović said before the match. See also Reasons and consequences of Mattarella's refusal with respect to his re-election - Mondoworker This is the lineup of Zvezda tonight: Vildoza, Lazarevic, Kampaco, Mitrovic, Lazic, Martin, Dobric, Ivanovic, Nedovic, Markovic, Petrushev, Bentil

19:57 Welcome to the text broadcast of the match Crvena zvezda Meridianbet and Zadar “open” the quarter-final series with two victories. The host of the first match is Zvezda, and the second leg will be played on Monday, May 8, in Dalmatia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

