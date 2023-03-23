Home World Cryptocurrency king arrested in Podgorica | Info
According to unofficial information, a “cryptocurrency king” named Do Kwon was arrested in Podgorica.

One of the world‘s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Podgorica, the Minister of the Interior Filip Adržić announced.

“The Montenegrin police have detained a person suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of ‘Terraform Laps’ based in Singapore”, Adžić wrote, index.hr writes.

“The former ‘King of Cryptocurrencies’, behind losses greater than 40 billion dollarswas detained at the Podgorica airport with falsified documents, and he is wanted by South Korea, the USA and Singapore.” wrote Adžić, adding that official identity confirmation is awaited.

