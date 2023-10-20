Cuban Mother of Two Children Found After Three-Month Disappearance

Cuban Mother of Two Children Found After Three Months Missing

Yamisel Rondón Morales, a 33-year-old resident of the Santa Elena neighborhood in Manzanillo, has been reunited with her family after being reported missing for over three months. The mother of an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy had last been seen on July 15 when she traveled to Havana.

The feminist platform Alas Tensas had brought attention to Yamisel’s disappearance by sharing the information on their social media platforms. “We appreciate the mobilization of citizens around this case,” the group stated, although no further details were provided.

According to reports, Yamisel had traveled to the capital city with two friends and had apparently rented a house in Lawton Township. However, two days after arriving, all contact with her was lost.

Her cousin, Dioila Dariela Heredia Rondón, spoke to the independent newspaper agency CubaNet and mentioned that Yamisel and her friends had separated, but she never returned home. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unknown.

The family immediately reported her disappearance to the police and sought assistance through social media, but they received no response. This raised concerns, as Yamisel had never gone missing before. She left her home without her cell phone and was described as being in good health, with no known physical or mental illnesses.

Thankfully, the Cuban mother has now been reunited with her loved ones. The details of her disappearance and her current condition have not been disclosed. The family is grateful for the support they received during this difficult time and wishes to protect Yamisel’s privacy as she adjusts to being back home.