Title: Cuban Vice Prime Minister Involved in Car Accident in Havana

Subtitle: Social media buzzes with accounts of the incident

Monday, July 31, 2023 – A vehicle carrying the Cuban Vice Prime Minister, Ramiro Valdés, was involved in a collision with a motorist in Havana over the weekend. Reports of the incident first surfaced on social media, with users later discussing the event on the “La Página de Mauro Torres 2.0” platform, which is associated with the regime.

According to the official statement, the accident took place on July 29 at approximately 7:30 am at the intersection of Paseo and 23 avenues, in Vedado, Havana. The incident occurred when an electric motorcycle collided with the vehicle carrying Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, the Commander of the Revolution and Vice Prime Minister of Cuba.

Eyewitnesses to the event claim that the motorcyclist failed to notice the signals from the police officer and collided with the vehicle as it passed by. The injured motorist, who suffered only a crack in the fibula, apologized for the incident while receiving treatment at Calixto García Hospital. However, they were reassured by the accompanying police officer and instructed to remain calm.

Notably, a user named Dariel Gómez shared an alternate version of the event on the group “BUSES & TRUCKS ACCIDENTS for more experience and fewer victims.” Gómez disputed the initial assumptions and claimed that the fault lay with the escort accompanying Ramiro Valdés. Allegedly, Valdés reacted differently from his security team, exhibiting concern for the injured motorist and apologizing for the incident.

While no significant damage was reported to either vehicle, Gómez noted that incidents involving high-ranking officials can evoke immediate fear in individuals, causing them to feel overwhelmed when interacting with such authority figures.

As investigations into the accident continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety, even for those in positions of power. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

Recommended for you: [Related article/topic recommendation]

[Publication date/time stamp]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

