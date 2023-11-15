Cubana de Aviación Airbus A340-313X Diverted to Madrid Due to Technical Issue

Cubana de Aviación Airbus A340-313X Diverted to Madrid Airport Due to Possible Engine Issue

The Airbus A340-313X operated by Cubana de Aviación that was flying from Madrid, Spain, to Santiago de Cuba, was diverted back to the airport of origin on Tuesday due to a “possible technical problem in an engine,” reported the official account of Spanish Air Traffic Controllers on social media.

According to air traffic controllers, the flight crew decided to return to Madrid after receiving indications of a possible technical problem in an engine while flying over the Atlantic. Before being able to land again in Madrid, the plane had to “wait to reduce weight and be able to make a safe landing.”

Despite the delay, the aircraft was able to land without incident after 40 minutes of waiting.

This incident comes at a time when flights to Cuba from Spain have seen reductions, with Iberojet, one of the most affordable options for Cuban emigrants to travel to the island, announcing the suspension of all flights to Cuba. The cancellations were due to operational reasons and low occupancy on flights, particularly to Santiago de Cuba.

The reduction in flights to Cuba is reflective of the broader tourism situation in the country, as preliminary figures for October show a low arrival of visitors. Economists have expressed concerns about the viability of tourism as an investment, given the repeated failures to meet tourist plans.

The ongoing low attendance of tourists has resulted in hotels managed by the regime remaining largely empty, prompting economists to predict that reaching previous tourism figures will be a challenge.