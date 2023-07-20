Cubans Share Their Experiences in Spain’s Repopulation Project

Title: Cubans Share Their Experience in Spain’s Repopulation Project

As part of Spain’s ongoing project to repopulate remote areas, several Cubans have shared their experiences with Diario de Cuba. The project aims to encourage people from urban areas to settle in rural communities across Spain. Notably, five Cubans have successfully settled in the towns of Paredes de Nava and Becerril de los Campos in the province of Palencia within the autonomous community of Castilla y León.

Arriving Through the Arraigo Repopulation Program:

These Cubans migrated to Spain through the Arraigo repopulation program, which facilitates the integration of people into rural environments. The selection process for migrants can take weeks, with individuals registering and submitting their resumes and specific needs to a database. After careful evaluation and personal interactions, selected individuals receive invitations to visit the communities.

Financial Aspects and Municipal Support:

While migrants are responsible for covering their own expenses, including accommodations and sustenance until employment is secured, the municipalities provide some aid. The registration procedures, assistance at the Employment Office, and access to healthcare services are facilitated by the Arraigo program. Upon arrival, the council provides migrants with modestly furnished apartments and food for the initial days, creating the opportunity for a comfortable transition period.

Employment Opportunities:

The report highlights the employment needs within the socio-health field, particularly in elderly care and home assistance. Other opportunities are available in industries such as sheep farming, including slaughterhouses, tanneries, and laundries, as well as in hospitality, construction, plumbing, and electrical trades.

Positive Experiences of Cuban Settlers:

According to the interviewed Cubans, their experiences have been overwhelmingly positive. Julia Elena Leyva Sánchez expresses gratitude for the Arraigo project, as it has not only provided her with work but also enabled her to support her sister and husband. Leyva Sánchez emphasizes the availability of job opportunities and the convenience of well-stocked markets in the community.

Recommendations to Spanish Descendants:

Leyva Sanchez encourages all Spanish descendants to consider participating in the Arraigo project, emphasizing its potential for providing fruitful outcomes. The article concludes by inviting readers to explore further information on the project.

In conclusion, the repopulation project in Spain has successfully attracted Cubans to settle in rural communities. By providing financial aid, facilitating job opportunities, and ensuring a smooth integration process, the project continues to show promise in reducing urbanization pressure while revitalizing remote regions in Spain.

