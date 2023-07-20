Beware of New Social Media Scam Selling Fake ‘Clarks’ Footwear at Low Prices, Warns Interim Secretary of DACO

Beware of Fraudulent Scheme Selling ‘Clarks’ Footwear at Unbelievable Prices, Warns DACO

Lisoannette González Ruíz, the interim secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), has issued a warning regarding a new type of fraud that is targeting consumers on social media platforms. Scammers are using various social media portals, especially Facebook, to offer ‘Clarks’ brand footwear at unbelievably low prices. However, behind these enticing deals lies a sinister motive – accessing personal information ranging from physical addresses to credit card details.

Speaking on the matter, González Ruiz stated, “The Unit for the Detection of Fraudulent Schemes against the Consumer has identified a new fraudulent scheme on social media portals, particularly on Facebook. Scammers aim to sell name-brand footwear, including ‘Clarks,’ at very low prices, in order to gain access to personal information ranging from physical addresses to consumers’ credit card details.”

The acting secretary further explained that scammers attempt to legitimize the sale by including the internet address of ‘Clarks’ (www.usclarks.shop) in their advertisements. However, the transaction is processed by an unauthorized third party, not affiliated with the ‘Clarks’ brand.

“What they are looking for is to charge the victim and then they close that page and open another with different names and information. That is the pattern that we have detected,” González Ruiz warned.

González Ruiz emphasized the importance of consumers validating these profiles before interacting with them or providing any personal data. The extremely low prices offered in these scams should serve as a red flag for consumers. “Everything must be reviewed before entering into purchase talks,” she added.

In light of these incidents, González Ruiz urged all consumers who have received such fraudulent emails to contact the agency through its official Facebook and Twitter pages (DACO in your favor), as well as the Department’s Internet portal www.daco.pr.gov.

As scams become more sophisticated, it is crucial for consumers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their personal information. DACO remains dedicated to safeguarding consumer interests and will continue to investigate and take actions against fraudulent schemes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

