Shakira’s Alleged Relationship with Lewis Hamilton Causes Upset in F1 Driver

Title: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: Rumored Relationship Causes Upset for F1 Champion

After her separation from Gerard Piqué, Colombian pop sensation Shakira has moved to the United States. Rumors started circulating when she was spotted with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton during the Miami Grand Prix. However, Hamilton is reportedly furious with the singer for misleading the public about their relationship.

During recent competitions, Shakira showed her support for Hamilton in Spain and Great Britain, where he achieved podium finishes. According to the podcast ‘Las mamarazzis’, Shakira has been trying to portray a romantic relationship with Hamilton to the media, despite no such connection existing.

Unfortunately for Shakira, the situation took an unexpected turn at Silverstone. Hamilton personally requested that she no longer be seen in the VIP area of Mercedes, as he wanted to maintain complete focus on his racing career. “They explain to us from a very good source that it is she (Shakira) who is again interested in going,” stated Fa and Vázquez.

In response, Hamilton was seen spending time on a yacht with Mexican model Eiza González and tennis player Jenny Stray. Meanwhile, Shakira was spotted with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The pair seems to have moved on from their alleged connection.

Looking ahead, Shakira faces legal trouble in Spain as she has been accused of tax fraud. She will have to appeal and resolve the matter in the coming weeks. On the other hand, Hamilton is already in Hungary, preparing for the Grand Prix that will take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

As the rumors settle and their lives continue to unfold, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both Shakira and Hamilton.

