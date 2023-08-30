Cuba’s CADECA Reschedules Appointments for Free Convertible Currency Sales

After several days of suspension, the Free Convertible Currency (MLC) sales service in Cuba is set to resume. The Cuban Foreign Currency Collection and Exchange Company (CADECA) has announced the rescheduling of appointments for customers affected by the suspension.

According to CADECA, customers who had appointments for Tuesday, August 29, in Artemisa, Santa Cruz, and Havana will now be attended to on Wednesday, August 30, due to inclement weather. Additionally, customers in Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Havana, and Santa Cruz del Norte can expect to be served on Wednesday for the tickets dated August 29 and 30.

However, many customers have expressed their frustration on social media for the delay in both reaching a decision and communicating it. One user claimed, “Thanks for the information, a little late but good. Under tremendous water more than 15 people. If they knew this information since yesterday, it is not a job to publish it.”

The interruption in MLC sales at CADECA offices was caused by problems with the Cuban reservation platform, Ticket. This sudden halt left customers who had waited months for an appointment unsure of the status of their tickets.

The sale of dollars to the Cuban population was recently authorized by the government, but with a limitation of 100 MLC. The Central Bank of Cuba has emphasized that whatever has been bought will be sold. However, the introduction of the Ticket platform was meant to manage the chaos caused by long lines and resale of dollars at CADECA offices.

Unfortunately, the Ticket platform has faced frequent technical issues, leaving many Cubans with scheduled appointments in a state of limbo. In response, CADECA’s customer service team has advised users to contact them privately and attend to their requests.

As the MLC sales service resumes, it remains to be seen if the issues with the Ticket platform have been fully resolved. Cubans who have been eagerly waiting for this opportunity will hope for a smooth and efficient process moving forward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

