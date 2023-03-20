Home World Čukarički approached Partizan by a point and beat Voždovac | Sport
Čukarički approached Partizan by a point and beat Voždovac | Sport

Čukarički approached Partizan by a point and beat Voždovac | Sport

An important victory for Čukarički

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Čukarički beat Voždovac on Sunday evening (3:1) and moved closer third-placed Partizan per point. After the “dragons” took the lead with Borisav Burmaz’s goal from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Stefan Kovač’s handball, the home team equalized with Stefan Tomović’s goal in the 23rd minute, after great dribbling and a left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area. .

Čukarički converted Marko Docić’s goal from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after a foul on Đorđe Ivanović, and it was Ivanović who set the final score with a shot in the 61st minute. Most of the work for that goal was done by assistant Vladimir Lučić. The temporary “A” representative of Serbia assisted Ivanovic from the left side, and the former Partizan offensive player only needed to complete the “execution” of the guests.

Čukarički went on a break with an important victory, after which they will fight for progress in the standings until the playoffs and in it. In the next three rounds, Dušan Kerkez’s team will play against Radnički in Niš, Javor in Ivanjica and Partizan at home. See how the table currently looks:

