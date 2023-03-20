Home Business Sardinia: Gianluca Vacchi under investigation for alleged building abuse in Porto Cervo
by admin
Gianluca Vacchithe entrepreneur, deejay and influencer from Bologna with over 22 million followers, has been entered in the register of suspects for alleged building abuses in the villa under construction on the Pantogia hillin the Porto Cervo area.

According to what was reported by the newspaper ‘L’Unione Sarda’, the file was opened by the Prosecutor of Tempio Pausania and the prosecutor Gregorio Capasso has started the investigations for understand if the home, worth about 15 million euros, complies with the volumes initially envisaged and authorized.

According to the local pressthe newly built villa could count on 15 rooms, 1200 square meters of terraces, a disco and a padel court, but a few days ago the Technical Office of the Municipality of Arzachena would have issued a municipal ordinance for the demolition and restoration of some areas, for 400 cubic meters which would be in excess of the approved construction project.

