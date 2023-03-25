Home World Custody ordered for Nebojsa Miljković Info
The higher court in Podgorica ordered the custody of Nebojša Miljković (38) from Banjaluka, who is suspected of participation in the murder of a security company worker, who was extradited to Montenegro by the Serbian judiciary today.

“By the decision of the criminal council, due to the risk of escape and the fact that he will commit a criminal offense again, Miljković was ordered into custody, which will last until the further decision of the court.”announced the High Court in Podgorica.

Pobjeda announced that Miljković, who was arrested on June 17 last year in Belgrade, changed his last name to Kaurin, and during the investigation it was established that he had another identity.

Nebojša Miljković was arrested in Zemun on an Interpol warrant, and forged documents were found in his possession.

The Montenegrin judiciary accuses him of participating in the murder of Ljubiša Mrdak, an employee of the security company, in Nikšić on October 20, 2021.

According to Belgrade media, Nebojša Miljković is allegedly related to Marko Miljković, who is suspected of numerous murders with Veljko Belivuk.

(Beta-AP)

