Sports

by admin
A ranking dominated by golferswhere, however, the undisputed first place belongs to Michael Jordanalso capable of beating Tiger Woods. Two players, of course Cristiano Ronaldo e Messiin the midst of another “little known” basketball player, Lebron James. It is the ranking of the 10 richest sportsmen ever elaborated by CasinoEnLigne.com crossing the data of other known rankings, made by Forbes, Sportsillustrated e Sporty. In the top ten of the Scrooges there is also room for Floyd Mayweather e Roger Federerhere she is:

  1. Michael Jordan (basketball) $3.30 billion
  2. Tiger Woods (golf) $2.50 billion
  3. Arnold Palmer (golf) $1.70 billion
  4. Jack Nicklaus (golf) $1.63 billion
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) $1.58 billion
  6. LeBron James (basketball) $1.53 billion
  7. Lionel Messi (soccer) $1.48 billion
  8. Floyd Mayweather (boxing) $1.41 billion
  9. Roger Federer (tennis) $1.38 billion
  10. Phil Mickelson (golf) $1.36 billion

