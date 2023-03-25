A ranking dominated by golferswhere, however, the undisputed first place belongs to Michael Jordanalso capable of beating Tiger Woods. Two players, of course Cristiano Ronaldo e Messiin the midst of another “little known” basketball player, Lebron James. It is the ranking of the 10 richest sportsmen ever elaborated by CasinoEnLigne.com crossing the data of other known rankings, made by Forbes, Sportsillustrated e Sporty. In the top ten of the Scrooges there is also room for Floyd Mayweather e Roger Federerhere she is:

Michael Jordan (basketball) $3.30 billion Tiger Woods (golf) $2.50 billion Arnold Palmer (golf) $1.70 billion Jack Nicklaus (golf) $1.63 billion Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) $1.58 billion LeBron James (basketball) $1.53 billion Lionel Messi (soccer) $1.48 billion Floyd Mayweather (boxing) $1.41 billion Roger Federer (tennis) $1.38 billion Phil Mickelson (golf) $1.36 billion