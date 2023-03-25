With the purpose of carry on with wax palm protectionthe CVC will make available to the Valle del Cauca community 45,000 substitute palms of the species, areca, bottle and manila.

This activity seeks to prevent the wax palm, Colombia’s national tree, from be used to make bouquets during the older week

The CVC invited the parishes to apply in advance, that they can do it before Palm Sundaythrough the Regional Environmental Directorates – DAR and the communication channels of the CVC.

The environmental entity highlighted the support of the different parishes of the departmentsince within the homily the priests give an environmental message framed in the protection of natural resources.

Campaign

For several years, the Corporation has been implementing the campaign “Easter in peace with nature”in favor of the conservation of the wax palm.

the palms already They are ready in the CVC nursery. of San Emigdio in Palmira and its reproduction is carried out eight months in advance.

Marco Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, general director of the CVC, said that “as is the tradition at Easter, we deliver the palms and this 2023 we set out to reproduce a greater number compared to last year ”.

The director invited “everyone to attend the parishes on Palm Sunday, where the CVC officials will be. Receive your palm and take it very happy to your home and sow it in the garden or in a pot.”

Comments