Istanbul Police Department teams made a fixed road application at 218 points throughout the city, with the participation of 1837 personnel, a police helicopter and 2 boats belonging to the Sea Port Branch, between 14.00-16.00. In addition, an application was carried out for public places between 21.00 and 23.00 by 1712 personnel. While the teams were questioning 162 thousand 548 people in General Information Total (GBT), 558 wanted for various crimes. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

