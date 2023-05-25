Home » Cvijanović expressed regret for the death of Tina Turner Entertainment
Cvijanović expressed regret for the death of Tina Turner Entertainment

Cvijanović expressed regret for the death of Tina Turner Entertainment

The Chairperson of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, expressed her regret regarding the death of singer Tina Turner, stating that she had spent so many beautiful years with her music.

Source: Borislav Zdrinja

Cvijanović also referred to timeless hits by Tina Turner, such as “Simply the best” and “What’s love got to do with it”, as well as timeless duets with Eros and Brian Adams.

“Rest in peace,” Cvijanović wrote on Instagram.

Dubbed the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was known for her flamboyant and energetic stage performances and raspy, powerful vocals. She died at the age of 83 in her home in Switzerland.

(WORLD)

