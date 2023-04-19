DAF / Delivered seven new CF Electrics for waste collection to Cure Waste Management – Companies

Seven new DAF CF Electric fully electric waste collection trucks have been delivered to Cure Waste Management. These 6×2 vehicles are silent and emission-free, are equipped with electric VDL side loaders and will be used for household waste collection in the areas of Eindhoven, Valkenswaard and Geldrop-Mierlo.

Cure Waste Management is a joint venture involving local authorities from Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard. The company serves nearly 150,000 households and is involved, as mentioned above, in the collection of waste such as general waste, paper, plastic, glass and bio-waste and also operates four recycling centers in the Eindhoven region.