Champions League: Manchester City too strong for Bayern

Bayern, who surprisingly started the game without Thomas Müller in the starting XI, had more of the game before the break and soon had a good chance through Leroy Sane (17′). City goalscorer Erling Haaland, who chased the ball over the crossbar in a penalty after a handball by Dayot Upamecano (37′), missed the better one.

After the break, the 22-year-old Norwegian did better from the game when he outplayed Upamecano in the penalty area and hit the right corner of the cross from close range (57′). With that, the fair in Munich was read, in the end Joshua Kimmich equalized after a handball from Manuel Akanji with a penalty for Bayern (83rd).

Reuters/Heiko Becker



Bayern, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel a month ago, now only have a chance of winning the German championship. For Josep Guardiola and ManCity, the dream of the first CL title lives on. In the semifinals, like a year ago, there will be a duel with the “Royal”.

Bayern misses an early goal, Haaland penalty

Guardiola’s warnings about his ex-club were not unfounded. Bayern proved that with a committed performance. But the early goal didn’t want to succeed despite an increase in chances. After a counterattack, Sane first put the ball just wide of the far corner (17′), a little later he forced Ederson to save with a free kick (21′). The City goalkeeper also had to intervene when Kinglsey Coman shot (42′), when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was fit again, blocked Rodri in dire need (45’+1).

Haaland missed the biggest opportunity before the break. After Dayot Upamecano’s handball, the ex-Salzburg player, who was otherwise so sure of the point, hammered the penalty just over the crossbar and thus initially missed his twelfth goal of the season in the premier class. Before that, Upamecano almost got thrown off after a foul on Haaland, but referee Clement Turpin had taken back the red after a VAR correction because of previous offside (19th).

APA/AFP/Christof Stache



Haaland then clarified all open questions in the 57th minute, just as a result of a counterattack by Coman after a Bayern chance. The Norwegian played the one-two with De Bruyne and this time completed the goal safely in the upper right corner of the penalty area. After all, after a handball from Manuel Akanji and a VAR consultation, the consolation goal was scored with a Kimmich penalty. In the final minutes, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was banished to the stands after his second yellow card.