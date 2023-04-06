Home World DAF / Manufacturer launches complete series of new generation trucks – Companies
World

DAF / Manufacturer launches complete series of new generation trucks – Companies

by admin
DAF / Manufacturer launches complete series of new generation trucks – Companies

DAF completes its successful new generation XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ range with a series of rigid and 4WD tractors for off-road and on-road applications. These include the new XDC and XFC Construction vehicles, now also available in versions with 4×2 axle configurations. For applications that require more robustness without going off-road, DAF presents the new Extra Robust version of the XD and XF trucks. In essence, there is a new generation DAF for every application.

The new generation XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ have changed the transportation industry, setting new standards in terms of efficiency, safety and driving comfort. The XF, XG and XG⁺ models were awarded the “International Truck of the Year 2022” award, while the XD model received this prestigious accolade for 2023. The unique DNA of these award-winning vehicles, therefore, can also be found in the construction segment.


See also  The G7: "Putin out of Ukraine". Johnson: "Stop Russian banks and money: our toughest sanctions ever"

You may also like

Cultural mediators, registrations for the regional list reopened

Magnetic resonance image of an intimate relationship |...

Haro on artificial intelligence? ~ Mondoblog

he hides his luxury watch on TV and...

Đorđe David about the traffic accident | Entertainment

IVECO / Saicar delivers 19 Eurocargos to Taranto’s...

Camilla called queen for the first time- Corriere...

The environmental disaster in the Philippines due to...

Al Aqsa, another night of violence in the...

In France, a new national strike against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy