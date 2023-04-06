DAF completes its successful new generation XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ range with a series of rigid and 4WD tractors for off-road and on-road applications. These include the new XDC and XFC Construction vehicles, now also available in versions with 4×2 axle configurations. For applications that require more robustness without going off-road, DAF presents the new Extra Robust version of the XD and XF trucks. In essence, there is a new generation DAF for every application.

The new generation XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ have changed the transportation industry, setting new standards in terms of efficiency, safety and driving comfort. The XF, XG and XG⁺ models were awarded the “International Truck of the Year 2022” award, while the XD model received this prestigious accolade for 2023. The unique DNA of these award-winning vehicles, therefore, can also be found in the construction segment.