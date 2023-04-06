Home Business This is how the new Bayer boss ticks
Business

This is how the new Bayer boss ticks

by admin
This is how the new Bayer boss ticks

Measured against this, Anderson’s first day at work on Monday of this week was rather unspectacular. After the laptop, iPhone and iPad were set up, we had a conversation with Noch-Bayer CEO Baumann. Anderson later met a handful of other executives for one-on-one meetings. It was about strategy and finances, among other things.

Also read: Numbers top, stock flops – that’s Baumann’s last Bayer balance sheet

In the late afternoon of his second day at work, he meets a group of journalists in Leverkusen. Relaxed atmosphere, no long conference table, more like a café, round tables. Anderson stands in front, casually combining a t-shirt and jacket, and wants to explain who he is and – at least to some extent – ​​what he’s up to.

See also  Central Bank Sun Guofeng: Monetary policy has basically returned to normal before the epidemic continues to consolidate the results of the decline in real interest rates of loans-Finance News

You may also like

New Zealand Surprises Big Rate Hike as Some...

Lufthansa: Pilots’ strike in the summer holidays?

Stock markets today 6 April: Europe cautiously up,...

Trade Republic vs. Scalable Capital: The brokers in...

Football and capital gains, new storm over Rome,...

Japan, Australia and the USA are arming themselves...

Tunisia: bakers replace plastic with fabric bags

Pay for vacation or car with interest: You...

“Berlusconi does not want his daughter Marina in...

In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy