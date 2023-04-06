Measured against this, Anderson’s first day at work on Monday of this week was rather unspectacular. After the laptop, iPhone and iPad were set up, we had a conversation with Noch-Bayer CEO Baumann. Anderson later met a handful of other executives for one-on-one meetings. It was about strategy and finances, among other things.

Also read: Numbers top, stock flops – that’s Baumann’s last Bayer balance sheet

In the late afternoon of his second day at work, he meets a group of journalists in Leverkusen. Relaxed atmosphere, no long conference table, more like a café, round tables. Anderson stands in front, casually combining a t-shirt and jacket, and wants to explain who he is and – at least to some extent – ​​what he’s up to.