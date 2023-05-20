Dentsu X wins the Bper Banca medium tender. The new campaign is coming

Dentsu X wins the Bper Banca medium tender

Following a we are which involved various players in the sector, BPER Bank has chosen to rely on Dentsu for the management of media planning and buying activities for the launch of its new institutional campaign. The tender was called in January 2023 and ended with the assignment to Dentsu in April.

The acronym in charge is Dentsu Xthe Group’s media agency led by Donovan Donadonibus. Dentsu X was chosen for its integrated approach and in-depth knowledge of the financial sector, with a strategy characterized by a media mix articulated across all the main means of communication (TV, press, digital, radio, OOH).

READ ALSO: BPER Banca, net profit of 290.7 million in the first quarter of 2023

“The new brand model and the new positioning of BPER Bank they called for a new approach to media strategy. The approach proposed by dentsu proved to be fully in line with the objectives set in this institutional communication campaign. The media mix we designed – he explains Sabrina BianchiHead of Brand & Marketing Communication at BPER Banca – is the right combination of traditional and innovative dissemination, with formats with a high emotional impact and remarkable levels of quality, capable of involving all stakeholders to maximize both awareness of our brand and the value of the message of the campagna”.

READ ALSO: The Intimissimi commercial with Heidi and Leni Klum causes controversy. Briatore’s daughter: “I don’t care”

“I am very happy that BPER Bank wanted to rely on us for the launch of the new Institutional Campaign and proud to start this new collaboration. It is a nice recognition that rewards our ability to translate the granular knowledge of the financial market and its consumers into an effective multimedia strategic approach oriented towards maximizing the Client’s growth objectives – he declares Donovan DonadonibusMarket Director of Dentsu X.

Subscribe to the newsletter

