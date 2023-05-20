Melenas returns with a new advance single, “Bang”

“Bang” marks the return of the band manes and reflects the happiness and liberation that is felt when saying “No”, as they explain in a press release: “NO as a powerful act against what does us no good and diverts us from our path, from our now, closing the door to situations, people or words that like ‘arrows and bullets, sound and go'”. This is the first single from the new album by maneswhich will be published in September this year.
This song comes after the band has toured the main national festivals and toured France, the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2020 they performed in the fashion show of the designer Ulla Johnson in the New York Fashion Week. In 2021 they were awarded the European prize MME Awardpreviously won by Rosalía y Dua Lipa. Soon, they will publish their third album “Now” in Mushroom Pillow on September 29. vinyl is available to preorder here.