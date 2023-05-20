Melenas returns with a new advance single, “Bang”

“Bang” marks the return of the band manes and reflects the happiness and liberation that is felt when saying “No”, as they explain in a press release: “NO as a powerful act against what does us no good and diverts us from our path, from our now, closing the door to situations, people or words that like ‘arrows and bullets, sound and go'”. This is the first single from the new album by maneswhich will be published in September this year.