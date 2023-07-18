The police announced about the conflict in the NSRS: Rankić reported that he “had problems” with Stevandić Info

The Banja Luka police announced today that they are “undertaking measures and actions within their jurisdiction in connection with the PR report from Bratunac”.

As we announced yesterday, it is about the report of the vice-president of the National Assembly of the RS, Petko Rankić (Socialist Party), who reported the conflict and threats allegedly sent to him by the speaker of the assembly, Nenad Stevandić (United Srpska).

“Yesterday around 1:00 p.m., PR reported to the Police Department of Banjaluka by telephone that he had problems with the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska in the Cabinet of the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska. A statement was taken from the applicant on the record regarding the circumstances of the event.” it was announced from PU Banjaluk.

The on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about the event, who could not state whether there were elements of a criminal offense, and ordered that a report on the measures and actions taken be submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

