The Korean Football Association withdrew from the national team a footballer who was punished for driving while intoxicated

Even Sang-min was caught with alcohol behind the wheel in May 2020 and was fined five million won (about 83,000 crowns). According to the rules of the union, a player for such an offense, for which he will receive a fine of at least five million, will be expelled from the national team for three years.

The players’ suspensions will not expire until August. Already in 2021, due to the same error in the nomination, he was included in the selection of players under the age of 23. “We will do everything we can to ensure that similar situations do not recur due to the administrative system,” the union said in a statement.

Korean footballers will aim for their third gold in a row at the Asian Games. The sports event, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus, has been hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou since September 23.

