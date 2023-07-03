DAF Vlot Logistic adds an electric EcoCombi to its fleet in the Netherlands – Companies

Vlot Logistics is the first to add a fully electric DAF EcoCombi to its fleet in the Netherlands. The DAF CF Electric chassis-cab combination with truck and semi-trailer features an electrically operated HIAB hook boom and a 23 tonnes/metre crane. Electric EcoCombi, which has a total length of 25.25 meters.

“We use this combination for container transport,” says Rokus Vlot, general manager and owner of Vlot Logistics. “With the EcoCombi we can transport three 20-metre containers at a time, limiting the number of trips. A win-win situation for both the environment and traffic congestion.”

Vlot Logistics aims to be at the forefront of innovation and the use of “zero emission” vehicles. Its fleet currently includes 10 electric vehicles, including the new DAF CF.

“Electric transport is fully integrated into our activities,” continues Rokus Vlot. “Drivers have gotten used to driving the vehicles and we have adapted our schedules to make the most of the 200-250km range and to know exactly when to recharge the vehicles’ batteries.”

Vlot Logistics has its own high-power 300 kW DC charging station in Rotterdam, capable of charging the DAF CF Electric’s batteries up to 80% in one hour. Most of the energy comes from rooftop solar panels at the company’s headquarters. Rokus Vlot: “It’s the perfect circle!”.

