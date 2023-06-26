DAIMLER BUS Introducing the new Setra MultiClass 500 LE, the new generation intercity bus – Companies

The completely renewed Setra MultiClass 500 LE sets new standards among short-access intercity buses with an inspiring, unique design, outstanding versatility and flexibility, maximum efficiency, highest safety standards and practical solutions down to the smallest detail . Businesses, passengers and drivers all benefit from the unique reduced access (LE) models of the new MultiClass 500 LE bus.

It is available in a particularly wide range of variants: there are now four models available instead of the previous three. As a low-entry vehicle (LE), the quartet unites two worlds: the practicality of a low floor and travel comfort.

Designed with a low-floor layout that extends all the way to the rear axle, passengers can quickly and easily board and disembark in the front section. This benefits all passengers, especially people with reduced mobility. In front of the rear axle, three shallow steps lead up to the rear. The coach-based drive and chassis technology sets new standards in comfort even on longer journeys.

With the launch of the new Setra MultiClass 500 LE, the short-handed bus range has been expanded with a compact version and now includes city buses in lengths between 10.51 and 14.52 metres.

They have been designed to cater for a wide range of operations, from urban transportation to long-distance intercity travel in sparsely populated regions. These buses can be registered as class 1 (scheduled city buses) or class 2 (scheduled intercity buses).

The combination of low-floor technology with various equipment options and different configurations of doors, running boards, seats, driver’s cabs, engines and transmissions ensures that the new MultiClass 500 LE is also ideal for use in urban traffic.

This new generation of buses proves its worth in classic line and school bus applications, in use as shuttle buses or in line and factory transport. In practice, wherever maximum individuality and economy are required.

A modular system, meticulously designed down to the smallest detail, forms the basis of the new model range. All vehicles have a uniform front overhang of 2710 millimeters and a rear overhang of 3300 millimeters.

The doors are also positioned identically in front of the drive axle and 1540 millimeters from the center of the axle. Only the wheelbase and the number of axles vary. The result is a model range that covers all the needs of intercity transport.

