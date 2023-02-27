Home World DAIMLER BUSES / Manager Kevin Berberich flexes his muscles and passion for the Setra bus – Mobility
Edgar Berberich, the public transport company based in Hanau, has added a Setra coach to its fleet for the first time. It is, exactly, a model S 517 HD.
This vehicle, part of the 59-seat ComfortClass 500 range, will be used by the Hessian company primarily for school trips, hotel trips, trade fairs and events, professional or tourist transfers in the Frankfurt metropolitan area.
The tri-axle bus also takes passengers to a wide variety of destinations across Europe. Kevin Berberich (pictured) relies on power, high technology, efficiency and versatility.
The CEO of this company, a 32-year-old who took over the business after the death of his father, Edgar Berberich, in 2016, likes to show what he’s made of in his spare time. Kevin, today, is a young father of a family and, in addition to being a successful and experienced manager, thanks to his passion for buses, he is also the reigning European champion in “arm wrestling”.

