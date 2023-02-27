Home Sports Kucht’s disallowed goal should have stood, the referee correctly ordered the penalty in Olomouc
Kucht’s disallowed goal should have stood, the referee correctly ordered the penalty in Olomouc

In Saturday’s match of the 21st round of the first league between Zlín and Sparta, the referee mistakenly disallowed the goal of visiting Jan Kuchta. According to the referees’ commission, it was not possible to determine whether the national team striker was offside and the goal should therefore have stood. On the other hand, the referees did not make mistakes when judging hand play in the penalty area. According to the commission, the referee also correctly ordered a penalty for Olomouc in the match with Pardubice.

