The Pokémon Company (The Pokémon Company) announced that its 5 vs 5 team strategy battle game “Pokémon UNITE (Bao Kemeng Gathering)” (Nintendo Switch / iOS / Android) will hold a “Pokémon Day” event from now on. You can get a rally entry pass for the new participating Pokémon “Azuki”. In addition, there will be a special quick match “Boss Challenge”.

It is officially announced that the game has entered its second year, and the cumulative number of downloads worldwide has exceeded 100 million. In this update, the legendary Pokémon “Azuki” will join the rally battle. Its rallying move is “King’s Sword”, which can be used to slash opponents in one go, and can also consume the Eos energy it holds to perform powerful slashes with a wider range.

Incidentally, the invitation-based league to determine the Asian champion has now opened, and the battle situation is being released on the official Youtube of “Pokémon UNITE”. The winning teams from each league will compete in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 18 and 19.