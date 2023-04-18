Home » DAIMLER BUSES / QBuzz and OV-Bureau Groningen Drenthe purchase 35 electric-drive eCitaro Gs – Mobility
DAIMLER BUSES / QBuzz and OV-Bureau Groningen Drenthe purchase 35 electric-drive eCitaro Gs

DAIMLER BUSES / QBuzz and OV-Bureau Groningen Drenthe purchase 35 electric-drive eCitaro Gs

Daimler Buses is making an important contribution to the electrification of local public transport in the Netherlands. QBuzz and OV-bureau Groningen Drenthe, respectively the local public transport companies, have decided to purchase 35 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G articulated buses with fully electric drive. The electric buses, 18 and 13 meters long and with a low floor, will be used both in urban traffic, exactly for the Qlink sections, and in regional traffic along the “Orange” provinces of Groningen and Drenthe.

The three-door articulated vehicles are equipped with latest generation NMC 3 batteries, with nickel manganese cobalt oxide cells, and an energy capacity that reaches a maximum of 490 kWh. The vehicle socket is located in the rear area of ​​the eCitaro buses and, in addition to the plug-in charging option, the buses are also equipped with the fast charging option via a current collector (pantograph), which is installed on the roof of the bus .


