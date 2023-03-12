Well done to our shooters – they won medals at the European Championship.

Source: MN Press

The Serbian national team in archery successfully completed the participation in the European Air Weapons Championship in Tallinn, because today our teams won one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

The men’s senior rifle team consisting of Milenko Sebić, Lazar Kovačević and Milutin Stefanović became European champions, the women’s pistol team consisting of Zorana Arunović, Brankica Zarić and Jovana Todorović won silver medals, and the women’s rifle team consisting of Andrea Arsović, Teodora Vukojević and Ivana Andđušić Maksimović, while the men’s pistol team Damir Mikec, Dimitrije Grgić and Duško Petrov won bronze.

Mikec won a medal in all three pistol disciplines in which he participated and won a visa for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, which Zorana Arunović provided it last fall. On Friday, Mikec won gold in the singles competition, and on Saturday he won the title of European champion in mixed doubles with Zoran.

