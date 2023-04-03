The unforgettable Formula 1 ace still regrets his relationship with Michael Schumacher

Izvor: Profimedia/Electronic image

The legendary British driver Damon Hill (62), world champion in 1996, regrets that he did not establish a close relationship with Michael Schumacher after they have finished their careers. They were great rivals in the 1990s, and the German ended his career in 2012. Unfortunately, there was not much time for closer friendship after that, because “Šumi” had a terrible skiing accident in 2013 and since then he has been under 24-hour care and Schumacher’s condition very little is known – except that it is very difficult.

“We didn’t know each other very well. I didn’t have many points of contact with Michael, not for any particular reason. When I retired, he was still competing, and on the track we were kind of rivals and I don’t think he was interested in It’s a shame. I wish I knew him better, but that might not happen now. It’s really bad what happened to him,” said Hill, who is currently a television commentator.

Before Hill’s title, Schumacher was the champion twice, and after it he became the world champion five more times. At this moment, the Brit who sat behind the wheel of Williams, Jordan and other teams, would like to be able to turn back time and be friends with Michael. “Anything that happened in sport, it’s just sport. What happened to Michael is shocking and horrible. It’s obviously very, very difficult for his family and for him. It’s a human tragedy and anything that happened on the track is irrelevant compared to that,” added the Briton.