Thomas Tuchel (dpa / Sven Hoppe)

FC Bayern plays in the 1st Bundesliga. Most of the time, FC Bayern is the best club. At the moment he is only on the 2nd place of the table. Julian Nagelsmann has been the coach of Bayern Munich since 2021. In 2022 he was still German champion with the club. FC Bayern haven’t played that well in recent weeks.

Thomas Tuchel was the manager of Chelsea FC from Great Britain until September 2022. He won the Champions League with Chelsea. In September 2022, however, the club separated from him. Tuchel says: I was very surprised that FC Bayern wanted me as a coach. He has now signed a contract until 2025.