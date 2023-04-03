Home Sports Coach change at FC Bayern | news-light.de
Sports

Coach change at FC Bayern | news-light.de

by admin
Coach change at FC Bayern | news-light.de

Thomas Tuchel (dpa / Sven Hoppe)

FC Bayern plays in the 1st Bundesliga. Most of the time, FC Bayern is the best club. At the moment he is only on the 2nd place of the table. Julian Nagelsmann has been the coach of Bayern Munich since 2021. In 2022 he was still German champion with the club. FC Bayern haven’t played that well in recent weeks.

Thomas Tuchel was the manager of Chelsea FC from Great Britain until September 2022. He won the Champions League with Chelsea. In September 2022, however, the club separated from him. Tuchel says: I was very surprised that FC Bayern wanted me as a coach. He has now signed a contract until 2025.

See also  Tim Hardaway: People thought Curry's career would be over with injury, but he did crazy things – yqqlm

You may also like

Premier League goal by Harry Kane is just...

NBA and Kellogg Partner to Support Young Basketball...

Verstappen wins in chaos at the Australian GP

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Turin (1-1)

Premier League-Kane shot Keane’s world wave to draw...

FC Bayern: Indiscipline – “I have no desire...

Walk in Valle d’Intelvi on the Sentiero delle...

Daniil Medvedev wins ATP tournament in Miami and...

Racial slurs to a 19-year-old referee in a...

Zhang Ning narrowly beat Zeng Fanbo with 31+8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy