Home News The 10 best books on sustainable fashion – Scientific news.it
News

The 10 best books on sustainable fashion – Scientific news.it

by admin
The 10 best books on sustainable fashion – Scientific news.it

The concept of sustainable fashion is based on the idea that it is possible to respect the environment even in a “difficult” sector such as fashion where everything is often glamorous and where attitudes, at least usually, are not always eco-friendly . It’s not just about using eco-friendly materials, but also about considering the entire life cycle of a garment, from design to production, use and disposal.
The theme of sustainable fashion is affecting more and more people because consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their choices. Consumers are looking for ways to reduce their harmful contribution to the environment and are finding that there are several ways to get started.

What the books on sustainable fashion are about

Books on sustainable fashion describe how the sector can have a major impact on the environment, particularly when it comes to the fashion industry. These books can address topics such as ethical and sustainable production methods, green materials, and more sustainable clothing designs. Furthermore, many of these books provide very practical advice on how to dress in a more sustainable way, for example by shopping for one garment rather than others or by reducing waste (for example by repairing clothes) or by choosing more ecological products.

Who are books on sustainable fashion for?

These books are not only suitable for those interested in the subject but also for students of fashion, design and industry professionals or company managers who want to integrate sustainability into their work. Starting a brand or changing your fashion business to be more sustainable, among other things, is also a panacea for the image of the company itself with the public.

See also  "Help us!": Californians trapped in the snow

List of the best sustainable fashion books on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books on sustainable fashion that you can buy on Amazon in Italian:

FAQ on sustainable fashion books

What are the top three sustainable fashion books on Amazon?

What is the best easy-to-read sustainable fashion book?

What is the best book on sustainable fashion for business?

What is the best book to dress sustainably?

What is the best guide to sustainable fashion?

What’s the best book on how to mend clothes for sustainable fashion?

What is the best book to dress with style while respecting the planet?

Summary table of the best books on sustainable fashion

Title Author Edition Pages
The revolution begins with you Spadafora, Marina; Ciuni, Luisa 2020 180
The responsible fashion company. Integrate ethics and aesthetics in the supply chain Rinaldi, Francesca Romana; Head, Salvo 2013 215
Dress well, clean and right. To return to sustainable fashion Casalini, Dario; Petrini, Carlo (Preface) 2021 240
Towards a sustainable fashion Perris, Claudia; Portuguese, Flavia; Portuguese, Oriana 2020 52
Conscious fashionistas. Handbook of sustainable fashion Rollers, Francesca; Marzotto, Matteo (Preface) 2022 320
Fashion, design and sustainability Fletcher, Kate; Castiglioni, Alessandro (edited by), Romano, Gianni (edited by), Bergamin, Antonella (translator) 2018 172
The clothes you love live a long time. Repairing, readjusting and putting your clothes back on is a revolutionary choice de Castro, Orsola; Crosio, Olivia (translator) 2021 320
The responsible fashion company. Integrate ethics and aesthetics in the supply chain Rinaldi, Francesca Romana; Head, Salvo 2022 256
Glamorous green. How to dress in style while respecting the planet Inferrera, Angela 2022 144
Sustainable fashion: change is possible Rizzi, Francesca; SPADAFORA, MARINA (Preface) 230
See also  Akí Supermarkets invites its customers to be part of the AkíClub, the club where you accumulate points, save more and live better.

You may also like

“Innovative model of care, assistance and services. Patient...

GLBT collective opposes decree on the carrying of...

Total peace: Are there limits when negotiating in...

The Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of...

Municipality of Naples – 1,800,000 euros for three...

Escombreras in Loja, a utopia – breaking latest...

They captured a subject with drugs in Bosconia

Four online courses on Open Government. Next deadline...

EPST: Tony Mwaba congratulates and encourages his troops...

New details about the murder of the workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy