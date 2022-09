MOSCOW – At the Zaryade Park, behind San Basilio, there are tightrope walkers dressed in white and a band that alternates Russian pop by Ruki Vverch! to the hit of the “hostile” Gloria Gaynor, while the banners “Moskva 875”. It also plays in front of the Duma headquarters, the Lower House of Parliament, and in the Muzeon Art Park behind the New Tetrjakov Gallery.