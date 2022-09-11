Protests from Salernitana at 4 ‘for a Bremer-Piatek contact. The Pole parades behind the defender, who then seems to cross the race in the opponent’s legs, Marcenaro is very close and lets go, the Var Banti does not intervene, and that is the general indication of Rocchi (the “rigorini”). Long check with the Var room after Salernitana’s 1-0 for a possible hand ball by Candreva, author of the goal, which ends by validating the goal.

Bremer again

—

Vlahovic’s goal was canceled in the 39th minute for offside of the Serbian on a pass from Kean. At 47 ‘Bremer dampens a shot on goal by Piatek with his right arm: right penalty and yellow. Coulibaly risks a penalty by slipping on Vlahovic (68 ‘) out of the area, the Var leaves the evaluation of the field. In the recovery, everything happens, Vilhena is anticipated in the area by Alex Sandro: inevitable connection and penalty ok. In the 95th minute, Milik’s 3-2 was canceled due to Bonucci’s offside: considered active as he jumps and stretches to hit his head without touching the ball or disturbing defenders and / or opposing goalkeepers. A decision that is not convincing and leaves many doubts.