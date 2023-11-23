Football: Ferrero, Juve will certainly return to cup competitions – Football

“This year the team is there and is running: in the next round there will be an extraordinary match, we are sure to return to play in the cups”: thus the president of Juventus, Gianluca Ferrero, during the shareholders’ meeting.





“We will write other pages of history of this glorious club – adds the Juventus number one – and as regards the UEFA provision, we have adapted to what was decided by giving up the Conference League: we could not have afforded two or three years without cups Europeans. The sentences are respected, we defended ourselves in the competent bodies and if you tell me that we dropped our pants, I say that we paid 700 thousand euros and we closed the game.”



