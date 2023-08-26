Dangbei Atom DLP laser compact Full HD

The Chinese manufacturer Dangbei, which has already offered us three new references in 2023 (Emotn N1, Neo and Mars) will enrich its offer of Netflix-certified compact projectors with a Full HD DLP Laser model, the Atom.

Its appearance is strongly reminiscent of the Formovie S5 and it does not stop on the outside since the ALPD laser light source is identical on both devices. Its brightness is given for a maximum of 1200 lumens.

Dangbei Atom

If a number of functions are shared, I note that the Atom does not seem to have the image interpolation mode which the S5 has. This option is however very useful to fight against the judder generated on current DLP projectors. For 3D lovers, it supports this format with DLP-Link management.

Features Dangbei Atom

This new reference will be launched in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2023 at a price to be determined. The Chinese manufacturer will be one of the rare brands of projectors with Xgimi to have a stand at the Berlin at the hall IFA 2023he will take the opportunity to officially unveil the Atom.

