Dani Alves, rape allegations: ‘She told me I was her little bitch’

The shocking story of the girl who accused the former Barcelona and Juventus defender of rape aired yesterday in Spain

Former Barcelona and Juventus full-back Dani Alves is in trouble. The Brazilian defender has in fact been in prison since 20 January after allegations of rape of a young Spanish girl. The former Juventus player will remain in prison after the judge rejected the request for release made by the lawyers of the former player, currently held in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

The sexual assault allegation dates back to December 30, after a night spent in the disco by Dani Alves himself. During the transmission The Ana Rosa Program, a broadcast that airs on Telecinco in Spain, an audio was released in which the victim of Dani Alves speaks. This is what he told one of the Mossos d’Esquadra agents:

“I went to the bathroom of my own free will. We exchanged a few kisses then I said I wanted to leave. He said no and locked the door. Then he started insulting me saying ‘you’re my little bitch’ and he also started hitting me. She threw my bag on the floor and grabbed me by my clothes. Nobody will believe me because from the cameras it will be seen that I voluntarily entered that bathroom”.

