After the adrenaline and nerves of their debut album, dani returns to the game with a second album of consolidation doing a true exercise in sincerity, maturity and self-knowledge. The passage of time has always been one of her main concerns and, as she herself says, if you want to stay alive in the market, all you can do is work hard, be constant, fast and not fall asleep along the way.

“postscript” thus polishes the identity built in its predecessor and makes dani turn the page of promise of your generation to further cement your essence. Obviously, he continues to breathe and live based on pop, but this time he begins to shape his sound and make everything more personal, his own.

dani says goodbye to many things with this new length, it is no longer as naive or as fragile as we had in mind. This second album emerges strongly from the hand of her farewell to her lifelong boyfriend to, through music, meet herself again. A growth process that slams the door on the dani of the past to learn to trust her much more, to take care of her and to realize that loving oneself is above anything else. A leap in security that has also helped him when it comes to developing creatively, since for the first time he has opened his universe to new colleagues and has entered the studio to build songs beyond those themes as a diary that they were born between the four walls of his room.

There is no more creative embarrassment, now she is willing to play one hundred percent and it shows. The synth-pop that Dani’s sound represents so much has begun to be enriched with many more nuances that go beyond the surf vein of “Twenty” (The Music Volcano, 20). We also feel that his passion for seventies sounds and exploring his funkiest point continues to grow and that he is making us feel more and more his own. Aaron Rux returns to continue being his head producer in this decisive leap that always means a second album. They understand each other perfectly and thanks to this pack we see dani fearlessly experiment by developing a darker vein and clubbing in “Once Never Again” or jump from bossa nova to drum and bass without a parachute in a fantastic closing song. Together with these two, we should also highlight the work of InnerCut filling “Codes” of different atmospheres that intertwine with each other until they embrace.

“postscript” It is, without a doubt, an album to flow, with very bright melodies and not so much lyrics. And it’s just that as soon as the album starts, it already lets you loose without a filter that “I am broke” o “I’m alone” in “pink crayons”, disguising all of this as a happy energy that in reality what it does is highlight the harshness of the message. Although good, the own dani He already explained that he has tried to be as optimistic as possible in this delivery despite the ball of experiences suffered from which he needed to free himself. And it is that, in reality, “postscript” is nothing more than a set of letters intended for all those to whom in the past he could not tell what he truly felt at the time. Letters that are now born from a Dani with a much more adult vision and with things clearer than ever. Letters of love, heartbreak, to understand that life changes and assume that we evolve with it.