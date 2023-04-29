Danijela Dimitrovska spoke from the luxury destination | Entertainment

Host Ognjen Amidžić and his new chosen one, Mina, left Serbia, and now his ex-wife, Danijela Dimitrovska, has announced herself on social networks.

Source: Pink screenshot/Instagram/callmenaumi/danieladimitrovska

The couple is no longer hiding from the public, there are rumors that beautiful Mina has already moved into Ognjen’s apartment in Dorćol, and now they decided to leave Serbia and travel to Portugal. The two of them decided to rest for a while, so they ran away to warmer regions, where they advertised and showed what kind of paradise they were enjoying.

Now Ognjen’s ex-wife Danijela Dimitrovska, from whom he recently divorced, announced herself from a luxury destination in Montenegro and left everyone speechless with the scene from the accommodation.

Apparently, Danijela is staying in Budva in a luxurious accommodation with a swimming pool, while the view is on the sea, however what many have been wondering is who is keeping the beautiful Danijeli company.

