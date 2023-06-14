Dara Bamamara showed her line and lost 10 kilos Entertainment

Dara Ladybug boasted that she has lost about 10 kilograms, and there is no lie or deception – she has never looked better.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

Dara wore a tight black jumpsuit that particularly accentuates her breasts, but also other curves that this special clothing combination perfectly highlighted on the singer.

At the very beginning of the show, she boasted with almost ten kilograms less and definitely in a better version than ever, and she also revealed how she managed to lose weight.

Source: Instagram/DaraBubamara

“After Đurđevdan, that’s my glory, that’s what was eaten, rocked, kicked… I’ve been on the water ever since! I don’t eat anything on shakes, vegetables. In addition, I work and perform. I know it’s not healthy, people say, hormones… Who came out of Auschwitz fat?!” Dara joked and added: “My brain has been driven by the audience for a long time. I have a new song and I’m very happy. I’m very happy, really, Rasta and I are an ideal match, he also played ‘Opasan’, ‘Karera’ and others… I’m preparing a new album, everything will be there, there will be the old Dare ones as well”.

See how it looks.

