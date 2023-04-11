Home World Dario Mirjanić Bljuzgo robbing betting shops repentance | Info
Dario Mirjanić (36) from Banja Luka, known as Bljuzgo, accused of robbery committed in February of this year in a mill in Obilićevo, Banja Luka, announced today that he intends to confess to this crime.

Mirjanić’s trial began today in the District Court of Banjaluka, and he is right at the beginning stated that he was “repentant”while his defense attorney confirmed that negotiations with the prosecution regarding the admission of guilt are ongoing.

In the indictment brought against him by the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka, it is stated that on February 18, 2023, around nine o’clock, he entered the betting shop in Carice Milica Street wearing reinforcing bar length 75 and width 10 centimeters.

“He approached the PS worker, who was alone at the time, and addressed him with the words “where’s the money”, so when the worker replied that he didn’t have any money, he raised a metal rod in the air and swung it strongly in his direction, angrily said: isn’t there any money”, it is stated in the indictment.

It is added that he then came closer to the counter and spoke to the victim again “give me money, this is a robbery!”.

“The injured party, out of fear for his life, because he knew that the suspect was being punished for murder, took out money in the amount of 4,400 KM from the safe and gave it to him”the indictment states.

It is added that Mirjanić took the money and then fled in an unknown direction.

Dario Mirjanić aka Bljuzgo was sentenced in 2011 to eight years in prison for the murder of Vesa Medić from Banja Lukaand he is already known to the police for other crimes, including fights and violent behavior.

