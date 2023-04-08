Home World Darko Lazić left the hospital Fun
Darko Lazić left the hospital Fun

Darko Lazić left the hospital and praised the care provided by his wife Katarina.

As he admitted, during the postoperative process he did not follow the doctor’s advice, and his condition worsened. Darko was urgently hospitalized, and in his first advertisement he even moaned in pain. He has now recovered and has finally been released to home recovery! The singer took to his Instagram and revealed how he spends his time.

He is accompanied by his wife, Katarina, who cares for him carefully and tries to ensure that her chosen one fully recovers. Lazić bragged about the meal she prepared for him, but also about the sweet surprise that followed.

