Dave Matthews Band, crítica de Walk Around The Moon (2023)

Five years after the solid “Come Tomorrow”(18) Dave Matthews and his band – at this point a sort of organically gestated all star band – return to the recording arena to show a more intimate face, less energetic than in the previous reference.

Despite this substantial difference between one album and another, fans of the South African should not fear any kind of disappointment and in fact they will enjoy this album from start to finish.

Because beyond the calm character of several of the compositions, such as the ambientl “Looking for a Vein”owner of a large-scale melody reminiscent of Sting, or the endearing “The Ocean and the Butterfly” in which Matthews brings out all the sensitive power of his voice in an environment that sounds like wood, there are also moments of those that leave this artist in a unique place. It is that he can like it or not, like basically everything in this life, but it is difficult to argue that his DNA is made up of a particular nucleotide sequence: who in the business is capable of adding highly complex musical arrangements to those songs? folk? And what’s more: when he wears off with the energy rush, he just turns into a lovable weirdo.

The weakest part of this album -if there is one- could be the scarcity of those high points, reflected in only two songs, "Madman's Eye", the most power with its intense arabesque progression and glam chorus and in the rocker "After Everything" en which he also plays with vocal melodies a la Beatles/Beach Boys.

In the field of halftime “Break Free” takes the crown, closely followed by the opening and theme that gives the album its name; here is reflected the level of quality that Dave Matthews Band they are able to develop. The songs have a bit of everything these guys always do well: contagious bases, sweet and corporeal choruses and a good dose of leading arrangements.